of Ortonville; died April 1, 2019. He was 54. Born September 27, 1964 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Harry A., Sr. and Mary Juanita (nee: Meeker) Green. He married Suzette La Turneau on September 28, 2011 in Waterford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzette Green; his mother, Mary Scholz; one daughter, Aime'e (Michael Epling) Hagen; one grandson, Derelei Epling; two sisters, Diane Presley and Linda (Jim) Tilton. Harry received his Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University. He enjoyed Bass fishing and was a master gardener. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 3, 2019