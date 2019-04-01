|
|
Whelan, Harry Lee, an Alger resident, formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 in the care of his wife, sons and daughters, in the home he designed and built, in the wooded land that he loved. Born on October 16th, 1931 in Detroit, Harry was the oldest of six children born to Henry, who emigrated from Ireland, and Hulda (Ruokanen) Whelan. He grew up in the Detroit area, attended Catholic and public schools and worked alongside his father in the carpentry trade, building his first house at age fifteen. On December 2 of 1952, Harry married the late Christine Reardon while he was home on furlough from the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, they moved to California with Christine's family and had the first five of their ten children. In 1960, they returned to Milford, Michigan, where the younger half of the family was born and raised. Harry met his beloved Gail Marie Cullen late in life and married her on November 30, 2007; they were kindred souls who shared a profound connection. Harry was a powerful figure, both spiritually and physically. He was intellectually curious and was an avid reader of history, poetry, fiction, politics and philosophy. An expert draftsman, builder and designer, he loved creating handcrafted wooden works of art, floorplans, bird houses and garden ornaments. His service as an MP in Japan influenced his aesthetic in art and architecture. As a young Jesuit Choir boy, he honed a natural-born Irish tenor voice that stunned listeners. Sitting around a campfire was his joy, especially if it involved singing and music. He had a strong faith that was manifested in a discipline of daily reflection, prayer and meditation. His Irish humor was legendary, as were his endless play on words and puns. A lifelong learner, Harry enjoyed knowing the latest on any subject. He loved the outdoors, especially sailing, bird-watching, camping and hiking. Harry's relentless pursuit of spiritual truth led him to a place of enlightenment, and he became a beacon of hope for many. In 1982, he became sober and subsequently lead hundreds of others to sobriety, serenity, and peace through the twelve steps of AA. A humble man, Harry was often sought out for his comforting wisdom, his light and humorous perspective of life, and his message of love and forgiveness. A firm parent in his younger years, Harry became a soft, gentle, loving father and grandfather who could be counted on for all of life's trials. Preceded in death by Christine, his son, Michael, his two grandchildren Crystal and William Buck Whelan, Harry Whelan is survived by his wife Gail and his children Kathleen, William, Joseph (Melissa), Ann (Ron) Barnette, Patricia (Brian) Bickle, Daniel (Maggie), Matthew (Lisa), James (Maureen) and Theresa (Kris) Arocha, his only surviving sibling, Kathleen (Dave) Peddle, nineteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and by his beloved step family, Kenny (Katy) Arthurs, Kelly Arthurs, Kristy (Ricky) Mitchell, Katie (Shane) Mattson, Bob (deceased) (Carol) Arthurs and Tim (Alana) Arthurs, a wide circle of extended family in AA and devoted friends who join with his family in mourning his death. A Memorial service will be held at Baker's of Milford on, April 4th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, where the family would like to celebrate Harry's life with all who would like to join them. Food will be provided. Donations will be accepted for Compassus of West Branch, Michigan in Harry's name.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 2, 2019