Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Hazel L. BROWN

Hazel L. BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Hazel L. - age 81, passed away, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10:00 Friday, August 16, 2019 from Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street with funeral commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Pastor James H. Keys, Sr., Officiating. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:00AM Friday. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 14, 2019
