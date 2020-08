Or Copy this URL to Share

Hazel Van Tifflin - Beloved wife of the late Woodford. Dear mother of Linda (Bruce Fox) and Lisa. Loving grandmother of Stefan, Christian, Kasey and Kara. Survived also by sister Anne Samuelson. Born to Herman and Erna Luttkus in Conover, WI in 1932. Member of St. John Lutheran Church (Rochester, MI) and Meadowbrook Woman's Club. She was a Silver Life Master bridge player. Share memories at:



