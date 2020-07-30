Hector William “Bill” Duthie, age 95, of Rochester Hills, passed quietly at his residence, Bellbrook Mercy Senior Living Community on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Carol Duthie. Bill is survived by his son David Duthie (Karen) and daughter Patty Bochenek (Jim), (5) grandchildren, Jim (Holly), Jeff (Julia), Michael (Jamie), Carolyn (James), Lisa (Ryan) and (7) great grandchildren, Daphne, MacKenzie, Griffin, Davis, Elle, Logan and Hayes. Bill was born April 6, 1925 in Detroit. He served his country in WWII from 1943 to 1946 as a member of the Army Air Corp in the Pacific Theatre. Following his return from service Bill attended General Motors Institute (GMI) where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Bill went on to work at GM’s Fisher Body Division, GM Corporate and Pontiac Motor Division. Bill held his dear friends and caring staff at Bellbrook Mercy in the highest regard. He will be greatly missed by his very dear friend Ms. Cynthia Homeyer. Memorial Contributions may be made to Talons Out Honor Flight, Ronald MacDonald House of Detroit or Wounded Warriors
Project. A family remembrance and celebration of life will be held as conditions permit.