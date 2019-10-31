|
|
Helen Eva Korzek, a resident of Milford, and former long time resident of Berkley died peacefully and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on October 30, 2019, she was 96 years old. Helen was a native of New Castle Pennsylvania. Helen and her husband John were the former owners of the Village Bakery in Berkley. She also retired as a supervisor at the William Beaumont Hospital of Royal Oak. She was preceded in death by her husband, John. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. Family 12-1 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 620 General Motors Rd., Milford on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Helen's name to the Outreach program at Christ Lutheran Church. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 1, 2019