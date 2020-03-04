|
|
Helen I. Peters of Clarkston, passed away March 3, 2020 at 91 years of age. Loving wife of the late Fred; dear mother of Gordon (Kimberly) Peters, the late Larry Peters, and the late Phyllis Clark; grandmother of 14; great grandmother of many. Helen was a devoted member of Community Presbyterian Church since 1958. She worked retail for Spartan Atlantic for 15 years, and 15 years in banking with First Nationwide where she retired as assistant manager. Helen was active with her family and church. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Private burial Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends Sunday 12:30 until time of service. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 5, 2020