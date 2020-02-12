Home

Helen June Killiane (Atherton) age 92 was born January 28, 1928 to Caroline Marion Knapp and Orin Atherton in Gaines, MI. She passed from this life on February 10, 2020. June married Verne Dell Killiane June 14, 1947. She is survived by her siblings Margaret (John) Merrill, Gerald (June) Atherton, and Dennis (Sandra) Atherton, her four children; Martha (Mark) Gregg, Sharon Wreford Hubrich, Janine (Tim) Lambrecht, Kelly (Colin) Clark; one granddaughter, Laura (Raul) Lambaren; three greatgrand children, Benjamin Collins, Jacob Collins and Hannah Lambaren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Verne, siblings Robert (Virginia) Atherton, Frances (Frank) Haslip, Donna Sullivan See, & George 'Sonny' Atherton. June loved her God, her family and her church. Her smile and caring nature will be missed. Visitation: Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester, MI Thursday, February 13 2-7 p.m. Service: Pixley Funeral Home Friday February14 at 11 a.m., instate 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 13, 2020
