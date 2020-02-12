|
Helen June Killiane (Atherton), age 92 was born January 28, 1928 to Caroline Marion Atherton (Knapp) and Orin Atherton in Gaines, MI. She passed from this life on February 10, 2020. June married Verne Dell Killiane June 14, 1947. She is survived by her siblings Margaret Merrill, Gerald Atherton and Dennis (Sandra) Atherton; her children Martha (Mark) Gregg, Sharon Wreford Hubrich, Janine (Tim) Lambrecht and Kelly (Colin) Clark; her grandchild, Laura (Raul) Lambaren; great grandchildren; Benjamin Collins, Jacob Collins and Hannah Lambaren and many nieces and nephews. June is predeceased by her husband Verne and her siblings; Robert (Virginia) Atherton, Frances ‘Tootie’ (Frank) Haslip, Donna Sullivan See, George ‘Sonny’ Atherton. June loved her God, Her family and her church. Her smile and caring nature will be missed. Visitation will be at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester, MI Thursday, February 13 2-7 p.m. Her service will be held at Pixley Funeral Home Friday February 14 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 13, 2020