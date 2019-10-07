The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
HELEN L. DYKES

of White Lake; October 6, 2019; age 82; Loving wife of the late James F. Dykes; Beloved mother of LeeAnn (Ted) Jackson, Sherry (Jon) Erickson, Jimmy Dykes and Debbie Porter; Cherished grandmother of Adam, Chris, Cody and Tyler; Great-grandmother of Skylar. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019
