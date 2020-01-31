The Oakland Press Obituaries
ROSS, Helen Leona (Frey) age 90, of West Bloomfield passed away January 29, 2020. Born August 19, 1929, in Big Rapids, MI to the late Charles and Elsie Frey. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred “Lyell” Ross and son Paul Allen Ross. She is survived by her children; Nancy (Bill) Amstutz of Allendale, MI, Donald Ross of West Bloomfield, MI and Ruth (Tom) Bigger of Gaylord, MI; Grandchildren: James (Elisabeth) Amstutz of Cedarville, OH, Timothy (Kimberly) Amstutz of Mooresville, NC and Rebecca (Charles) Aman of Grand Rapids, MI; Great-grandchildren: Ryan, Drew, Kate, Brookelyn, Evan, Claire, Taylor, Alex and Allison. She dearly loved her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road in White Lake. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm. Burial immediately following at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions suggested to Union Lake Baptist Church, 8390 Commerce Road, Commerce Township, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 2, 2020
