Helen (Krause) Leismer


1951 - 2019
Helen (Krause) Leismer Obituary
Helen Marie Leismer (Krause), born September 23, 1951, daughter of the late Stanley and Edith Krause, loving wife and best friend of Gerald for 44 years, beloved mother of Matthew and Jeffrey (Natasha), loving and proud grandmother of Auriana, Kaiya, Finn, Jake, Aidan, Nadia and Mai-Linh, favorite sister of William, the late Stephen, and the late Michael (Tammy) Krause, loving aunt to Michelle (Tom), Liam, Wesley, Rachael, Nick, Andy (Kim), Robin (Shaun), Caitie, Will, Drew, sister-in-law of James (Chris) Leismer and Linda (Scott) Moore. Walked-on on July 31, 2019. Also survived by many cousins and good friends. Helen loved them all. Helen lived in Holly until she was 4, then the family moved to Drayton Plains. After high school, she attended Oakland University and worked at J.L. Hudson’s and then at Chamberlain House, where she met Jerry. They married and had 2 perfect sons. Later, Helen worked at the Waterford Twp. Public Library for 25-1/2 years. Upon her retirement, she and Jerry moved up North to Boyne City (near where Jerry was raised in Petoskey). Helen loved visiting her grandchildren in Michigan & Wisconsin. There was no better day than when asked to do something for or with those beautiful grandchildren. Helen knew that you need to love life, love people and treat them well, and do what you can to make the world a kinder place for all of its inhabitants. She lived her life accordingly. She will be missed and her spirit will give strength to those she loved. A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks: Updates will be posted on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019
