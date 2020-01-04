Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mary Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Mary Martin Obituary
Martin, Helen Mary of Rochester Hills passed away December 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Martin; loving mother of Robert J. Martin Jr., Joseph F. Martin, Richard E. Martin and Kathleen A. Wills; cherished grandmother of 13; adored great-grandmother of 8; and devoted sister of Francis Divac. A memorial mass will be held January 8, 2020 at 10 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church 1400 Inglewood Avenue, Rochester with an instate time of 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to St. Andrew Catholic Church. Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -