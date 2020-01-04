|
Martin, Helen Mary of Rochester Hills passed away December 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Martin; loving mother of Robert J. Martin Jr., Joseph F. Martin, Richard E. Martin and Kathleen A. Wills; cherished grandmother of 13; adored great-grandmother of 8; and devoted sister of Francis Divac. A memorial mass will be held January 8, 2020 at 10 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church 1400 Inglewood Avenue, Rochester with an instate time of 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to St. Andrew Catholic Church. Online guestbook at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 5, 2020