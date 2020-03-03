|
|
CAYTON-STANDIFER, Mother Helen R. age 75, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10:30AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 512 Pearsall St., with funeral service commencing immediately at 11:00 AM. Pastor Terrance J. Gowdy, Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, 216 University Drive. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 AM Tuesday. Mother Cayton-Standifer will lie in state at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 512 Pearsall Ave., and may be viewed from Noon – 8:00 PM Monday. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 5, 2020