The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
512 Pearsall St.
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
512 Pearsall St.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
512 Pearsall St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen CAYTON-STANDIFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen R. CAYTON-STANDIFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen R. CAYTON-STANDIFER Obituary
CAYTON-STANDIFER, Mother Helen R. age 75, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10:30AM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 512 Pearsall St., with funeral service commencing immediately at 11:00 AM. Pastor Terrance J. Gowdy, Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, 216 University Drive. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 AM Tuesday. Mother Cayton-Standifer will lie in state at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 512 Pearsall Ave., and may be viewed from Noon – 8:00 PM Monday. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -