|
|
of Waterford; March 13, 2019; age 81; Loving wife of the late Joseph E. Wilhelm; Beloved mother of Thomas Wilhelm of Waterford, Carey (John) Clark of Fenton, James Wilhelm of Waterford and Deborah (Peter) Maurer of Tavares, Florida; Dear sister of Connie Seavey. Mrs. Wilhelm was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. She and her husband owned the Waterford Market on Andersonville Road and the Bloomfield Wine Rack in West Bloomfield. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, Waterford. Celebrant Father Scott Thibodeau. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019