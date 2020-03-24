Home

Henrietta Stahl, age 94, passed away March 20, 2020 in the peace of her family home. Hailing from New Jersey, she was very proud of her Polish heritage. She moved to Michigan in 1960 with her husband Thomas, to whom she was married for 53 years at his passing. Henrietta believed it was her Christian duty to help others and volunteered her time working with Cerebral Palsy children. A devout Catholic, she was a long time member of St. Joe’s in Lake Orion. Loving mother of 4 children, Thomas, Russ (Kim), Donna (Paul) and Kenneth. Proud grandmother of Steven. Funeral mass will be held at St. Joe’s in Lake Orion with internment at White Chapel in Troy.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 25, 2020
