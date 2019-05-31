|
|
of Clarkston; May 28, 2019; age 95. Henry is the beloved husband of the late Catherine “Kitty” Hall; father of Mark (Juliann) Hall and Bruce (Tamra) Hall; grandfather of Matthew (Michele) Hall, Elizabeth Hall, Daniel (fiancé Elizabeth) Hall, Amanda Barnard and Samantha Hall; and great grandfather of six. Henry was a retired Title Divisional Engineer from the North American Division of the Sheraton Corporation. He was also a WWII Naval Veteran who served in the South Pacific Theatre on the USS Blueback. Henry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion and over the years, he was a member of various American Legion Post’s but most recently the Pontiac Post #337. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 2, 2019