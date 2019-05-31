The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sparks Griffin Funeral Home (Lake Orion) - Lake Orion
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
(248) 693-8336
For more information about
Henry Hall
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Bernard Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Bernard Hall Obituary
of Clarkston; May 28, 2019; age 95. Henry is the beloved husband of the late Catherine “Kitty” Hall; father of Mark (Juliann) Hall and Bruce (Tamra) Hall; grandfather of Matthew (Michele) Hall, Elizabeth Hall, Daniel (fiancé Elizabeth) Hall, Amanda Barnard and Samantha Hall; and great grandfather of six. Henry was a retired Title Divisional Engineer from the North American Division of the Sheraton Corporation. He was also a WWII Naval Veteran who served in the South Pacific Theatre on the USS Blueback. Henry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion and over the years, he was a member of various American Legion Post’s but most recently the Pontiac Post #337. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now