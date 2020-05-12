Henry Charles Burt
Burt, Henry “Hank” Charles of Waterford, passed away on May 9, 2020, at the age of 85. Loving husband of the late Patricia, loving companion of Eileen Heaton; dear father of Jeffrey (Pam) Burt, Mark (Judy) Burt and Todd Burt; proud grandfather of Justin, Chris, Melissa, Luke, and the late Erik; great grandfather of 6, great great grandfather of 1. He is also survived by his siblings James Burt and Norma Dalby. Hank worked for the Oakland County Road Commission for 34 years. In his spare time he enjoyed old cars, car shows and working on them. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Due to COVID-19 regulations, only ten people are permitted in the visitation room at one time and masks must be worn. Please be aware that you may have to wait before being admitted to the building. Memorial donations may be made to the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Center. To leave a condolence please visit

Published in The Oakland Press from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home : only ten people are permitted in the visitation room at one time and masks must be worn.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
