Green, Mr. Herbert "Green" - age 72, passed away in Pontiac, Michigan on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Family hour 10:30AM Thursday, July 9, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Elder Barbara Felder, Officiating. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 North Belford Road. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30AM Thursday. Mr. Green will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 12Noon-6PM Wednesday.



