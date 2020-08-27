Herbert “Herb” Hames passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Troy, MI, on October 22, 1928, and left school in the 9th grade for a factory job to help support his family. At the age of 18, he met the love of his life, Kathleen “Kate” Wallace. The two were married in August of 1948 and, with the help of Kate’s father, built a home in Rochester for the family of six children they would eventually raise. Herb spent most of his life working with his hands, whether it was at home, on a farm, or at his longtime job at National Twist Drill. He knew how to do a little bit of just about everything, from gardening to woodworking to wiring. He was as at home swinging a hammer as he was rebuilding his vintage Model A. After his retirement, he became a handyman, which suited both his skills and his knack for problem-solving. Herb’s mind was always working, and he could often be found at his kitchen table drinking a cup of coffee and working a crossword puzzle with Kate leaning over his shoulder eager to help. He was proud of rarely having to cheat to complete the puzzle! Herb and Kate lived most of their lives in their Rochester home, and took many memorable family vacations over the years with their children and, later, grandchildren. As retirees, they became Snowbirds and residents of McAllen, TX, playing cards and exploring with their neighbors. Herb was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kate, in 2015, after 67 years of marriage, and his sister Phyllis (Howard) Zellers. He is survived by his children, Herb (Cathy) Hames, Jr.; Penny (Rick) Briscoe; Cherri Glowe; Denise (Tom) Baker; Mike (Colleen) Hames; Kevin (Tami) Hames; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private burial will take place at Mount Avon Cemetery. Share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com