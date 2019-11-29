|
|
At her home, Hilda, with family at her side, passed on Tuesday November 26th, 2019 in her 83rd year. Hilda Holman was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Holman. Much loved mother of Gene Holman, Joni Fitzgerald (deceased), Jenny Noll, David Holman, Lorraine Holman, Alan Holman and Anthony Holman. Cherished grandmother of Christian Pyne, Mathew Pyne, Keri Carlson, Donald Holman, Mickki Smith, Amy Edington, Ryan Noll, Brooke Todoroff, Ashley Holman, Mckenna Dollete, Jeffry Steele, Jeremy Steele, Zac Holman, Justin Holman, Darien Holman and Benjamin Holman. Great grandmother of John, Rachel, Luke, Brittney, Emmaly, Samantha, Joshua, Bryce, Jadyn, Evalynn, Raieyn, Loushyn, Gwendelyn, Gaebrielle, Jake, Lilly, Phobe, Skylor, Ella, Parker, Alexandria, Oscar, Emmi. Great-great grandmother of Isabella, Violet, Elizabeth, and Coraline. Dear sister of Vera Perry (deceased), Dorothy Saiter (deceased), Bill Hayes (deceased), Paul Hayes, Helen Hayes (deceased) and Edward Hayes (deceased). Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326, on Tuesday December 3 from 2-8 p.m. Hilda’s funeral will be held at Pixley Funeral Home on Wednesday December 4 at 11 a.m. with a brief visitation before beginning at 10 a.m., burial will be afterwards at the Wixom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019