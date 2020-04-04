The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Hilda LOWRIE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda LOWRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda L. LOWRIE


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda L. LOWRIE Obituary
of Clarkston; age 101; born to Harry & Anna Barnett in Milford; passed away on April 3, 2020; preceded in death by her husband Keith and her daughter Ann (late Robert) Gillis; grandma of Thomas (Trish) Gillis & Mark Gillis; great grandma of Keith, Eric & Tyler; great great grandma of Colton. Hilda retired as a secretary from Sashabaw Elementary, Clarkston schools. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and relaxing. Due to the national public health crisis, services will be by invitation only. Interment Andersonville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to . Please leave a memory or condolence on Hilda’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -