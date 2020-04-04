|
|
of Clarkston; age 101; born to Harry & Anna Barnett in Milford; passed away on April 3, 2020; preceded in death by her husband Keith and her daughter Ann (late Robert) Gillis; grandma of Thomas (Trish) Gillis & Mark Gillis; great grandma of Keith, Eric & Tyler; great great grandma of Colton. Hilda retired as a secretary from Sashabaw Elementary, Clarkston schools. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and relaxing. Due to the national public health crisis, services will be by invitation only. Interment Andersonville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to . Please leave a memory or condolence on Hilda’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020