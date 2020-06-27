Hildegard A. Lippincott, of Rochester, MI was born October 6, 1927 in Edingen, Germany and passed peacefully on June 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Known as Godi to many, she was much beloved for her kind heart and generous spirit, and well-known for her love of animals. She is survived by her niece, Liane (Thom) Glasgow, nephew Donald (Toni) Spoden of Edingen, great-nieces and -nephew Danielle Lippincott, Jacqueline (Robert) McMahon, Brian Lippincott, Jennifer West, Ryan (Rhonda) Glasgow, and the youngest generation that she loved so much – Mia McMahon, Luke McMahon, Ava West, Job Glasgow, and Benjamin Glasgow. Memorial Service to be at a later date. Please send donations to the Michigan Humane Society in lieu of flowers.



