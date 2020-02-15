|
Horace “Hod” Gentel Jacobs, 92, of Rochester Hills, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1927 to Albert and Ellen (Gentel) Jacobs in Philadelphia, PA.Hod proudly served in the US Army during World War II. He then graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Hod was a proud member of Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity, and his wife Patricia (Reilly) Jacobs was a Delta Delta Delta there also. They met on a blind date arranged by fraternity and sorority friends. Hod and Pat, who predeceased him three months ago, married in 1952 and celebrated 67 years together. They were a great team and built a beautiful, loving family. Hod was a wonderful role model of hard work, strong values and unconditional love. Hod began his business career co-owning a tire store in West Chester, PA. Life guided him to work for Uniroyal Tires who transferred him to Southfield, MI in 1966. Later he retired from Eldorado Tires as their VP of Marketing in 1989. After retirement, Hod and Pat loved spending winters in Florida. They were avid golfers and members of Brookwood Golf Club in Rochester Hills. Hod and Pat socialized frequently playing bridge, bocce ball, and attending parties, including hosting their annual New Year’s Day milk punch party. Hod was a very active member of Northbrook Presbyterian Church, Birmingham. He served as Elder and Deacon. He and Pat were very involved in the social life of the church where they made numerous life long friends. Hod was known for his fun personality, sense of humor, his joy of singing, and love of classical music. He was a believer of staying fit and active. Hod walked several miles a day up to two years ago when he was at a mile a day, and using a stationary bike a week before he passed. In addition to his wife Pat, Hod was predeceased by his parents; and four siblings: Albert, David, Betty Ellen, and Joseph. He is survived by his four children, Tricia (Doug) Fernlock, Laurel (Kim) Jacobs, Tina (Mark) Jacobs, and Chris (Dawn) Jacobs; also, seven grandchildren, Monica (Tony) Julien, Erica (Ryan) Fernlock, Carl (Amanda) Beamish, Greg Beamish, Austin Jacobs, Hannah (Andrew) Shay, and Marisa Jacobs; and one beautiful great granddaughter, two month old Marleena Julien. A memorial service will be held March 7, 2020 at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr. Rochester, MI. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. service immediately following. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice, 30800 Telegraph Rd., #1131, Bingham Farms, MI 48025.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 16, 2020