Howard (Alan) Bise
BISE, HOWARD (ALAN) May 24, 2020. Loving husband of Betty. Dear father of Lillian Genord (David), Julie Wamsher and Robert Bise (Julie). Grandfather of David, Daniel, Daryl (Melissa), Rochelle Hall (Kevin), Alyssa Liabenow (Jordan), Jay (Jennifer) and Justin (Taylor). Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Marjorie Lodato (Frank), Darryl (Marion), Edwin, Roland and Barbara Leitch (John). Brother in-law of Ann Bise and Marcene Anderson. Memorial tributes to the family appreciated. Funeral Services will be held at later date. Funeral arrangements made by A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 248-689-0700. View obituary and share memories at: AJDesmond.com

Published in The Oakland Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
