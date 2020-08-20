Howard Lee Skerratt, 89, formerly of Highland, Michigan, died Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born November 30, 1930 in Petoskey to the late Howard and Edna Skerratt. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joanne (Summers) in 2011. Howard served in the U.S. Army, was a Liquor Control Agent with the State of Michigan and later owned his own State Farm Insurance Agency in Union Lake, Michigan. Howard was known for his good nature and fun-loving personality. He loved cars, music and travel. He is survived by two children, Gaye (Denis) Skerratt-Guenette and Lisa (Charles) Burkhart; granddaughter, Joanna (Brian) Simmons; and four great grandchildren, Evelee, Amelia and Diana Simmons and Robert Ratliff. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Highland Community Church, 2350 Harvey Lake Road, Highland, Michigan followed by a memorial service at 12 noon. Inurnment will be in the Great Lakes National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com