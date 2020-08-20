1/1
Howard Lee Skerratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Lee Skerratt, 89, formerly of Highland, Michigan, died Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born November 30, 1930 in Petoskey to the late Howard and Edna Skerratt. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joanne (Summers) in 2011. Howard served in the U.S. Army, was a Liquor Control Agent with the State of Michigan and later owned his own State Farm Insurance Agency in Union Lake, Michigan. Howard was known for his good nature and fun-loving personality. He loved cars, music and travel. He is survived by two children, Gaye (Denis) Skerratt-Guenette and Lisa (Charles) Burkhart; granddaughter, Joanna (Brian) Simmons; and four great grandchildren, Evelee, Amelia and Diana Simmons and Robert Ratliff. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Highland Community Church, 2350 Harvey Lake Road, Highland, Michigan followed by a memorial service at 12 noon. Inurnment will be in the Great Lakes National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved