More Obituaries for HOWARD DOMIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD S. DOMIN

HOWARD S. DOMIN Obituary
of Port Isabel, Texas; passed away November 14, 2019 at the age of 95; Husband of the late Dorothy; Father of Terry (Cornelia) Domin and the late Stanley Domin (Donna). A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A complete obituary and online guest book may be found at
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 3, 2019
