“Tom” of Waterford; April 23, 2019; age 87; Loving husband of the late Wilma Blouin; Dear father of Sandy (Darryl) Overall, Cindy (Steve) Fisher, Patricia Seguin and Bob (Katie) Blouin. Dear brother of Gloria Lukas; Also cherished by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Blouin was a window salesman and installer and was a veteran of the United States Army Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church and the Waterford Senior Center. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. Celebrant Father Jack H. Baker. The family will receive friends at the Church Friday 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Waterford Senior Center or to the . Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 24, 2019
