HEITZEG, HOWARD T. of Waterford, passed away January 22, 2020 at 79 years of age. Loving husband of Yvette (nee Stickman) for 56 years; dear father of Roger (Anne) Heitzeg and William Heitzeg; grandfather of Tai, Jason, and Nikolas; brother of Louie (the late Barbara) Heitzeg, Carol (the late Robert) Seljeseth, and the late Kathleen Taylor. Howard earned his PhD in education, attending Mankato State College, MN, Western Kentucky University, and Michigan State. He retired from Waterford School District in 2002 after 40 years of service with the last 8 years as the district’s superintendent. Involved in his community, Howard was an active Rotarian; Waterford Foundation volunteer; and charter member of St. Perpetua Church where he also served many years on the parish council. In his spare time he loved to travel with many yearly vacations with family on Kiawah Island, SC and as much time as he could get on the golf course. His generous smile and intelligent sense of humor will be dearly missed by many friends, colleagues, and family. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Perpetua Church, 134 Airport Rd, Waterford. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Memorials may be made to Waterford Foundation. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 23, 2020