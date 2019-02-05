|
|
Haas, Howard W., of West Bloomfield, was born March 17, 1926 and passed away February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Foulks); Loving father of Lance (Lynn), Pamela (Jeffrey) Janczarek, Sherry (Don) Losee and Christopher; Proud grandfather of Christopher, Michael, Donald, Sarah and Ryan; Great grandfather to Maren. Howard always had a love for cats and dogs. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 7:00 PM, at Family Funeral Care, 2904 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. (In State at 9:30 AM.) at Our Lady of Refuge Parish, 3700 Commerce Rd., Orchard Lake. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Share a memory at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 6, 2019