Hugh Carl Lee of Waterford, MI passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born January 27, 1926 to his parents Albert and Ada Lee. After attending Pontiac High School, he joined the US Navy and honorably served his country during WWII. He was a local business owner, owning and managing several properties and running a lawn and garden business for many years with his brother. He was a member of RIver Church in Waterford, and had been a long time member and deacon at Gingellville Baptist Church in Lake Orion. Throughout his lifetime, Hugh loved to work hard and enjoyed being outdoors. He was fond of hunting, fishing, and boating. He is survived by his wife June Lee; his children Mark (Janet) Lee, Deborah Lee Davis (Charles) Hopper, and Albert (Shannon) Lee; also, by his 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife, Wanda Lee, and siblings. There will be a visitation and service on April 8, 2019 at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m, with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 2, 2019