|
|
Walling, Hugh Ernest, Feb. 5, 1948 – October 1, 2019. The beautiful rainbow over our lake on our saddest day, October 1st, told us that you had arrived. Your reward for the life you lived, one filled with love, happiness and joy. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Page). Proud father of Matthew (Michon), Rachel (Bryan) Dolecki, Michael (Katarina). Fun-loving Puppa of Elliot, Connor and Carson. Son of the late Jane and Ernie Walling. Dear brother of Wendy Anton (the late Bob Lesperance) and Carolyne Rourke (the late Byron). Son-in-law of the late Miriam and Ernie Page. Brother-in-law of Denis and Janis Page, Kevin and Yvette Page, Elise and Bob Daragon. Hugh is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who he so enjoyed partying with. Hugh attended the University of Windsor and graduated in 1971 with an Honours Degree in Business. He was an active member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He began his career at Chrysler Canada in 1971 and retired from Chrysler USA in 2003. He loved the Red Wings, but his true passion was watching and coaching his boys in WHMA. He was a member of Paint Creek Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed golfing and kibitzing with his fellow SCAGS who were the brothers he never had. The cottage up North had a door that was always open to family and friends. His Culinary Skills were second to none! He looked forward to trips that he planned for our friends and family. He truly missed his calling. We saw your rainbows—we will love you forever. If you so desire, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Hugh’s Life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:30 a.m. at Families First 3260 Dougall Ave. South Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories, photos or make a donation at
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 10, 2019