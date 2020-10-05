Hugh Loyer, age 95, of White Lake, passed away October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Loving father of Rochelle Loyer, Holly Loyer (Paul Michaud), Cary (Eileen) Loyer and Darrin (Jill) Loyer. Treasured grandfather of Trevor Loyer. Dear brother of Lavern (Fran) Loyer. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Hugh was preceded in passing by his parents: Edward and Hughann; and his siblings: Lawrence, Leannore, Johnny, Lester and Lorena. Visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road, Highland. Burial will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:00pm at St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery, Mikado, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.