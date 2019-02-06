Home
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home – Pontiac Location
46 Williams
Pontiac, MI 48341
(248) 338-9288
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home – Pontiac Location
46 Williams
Pontiac, MI 48341
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home – Pontiac Location
46 Williams
Pontiac, MI 48341
Ida Mae Harris


Ida Mae Harris Obituary
of Midland, MI; died on January 29, 2019; age 98. She was born in Horry County, SC, on November 7, 1920 daughter of the late Thomas and Lizzie (Denton) Joyner. She married Basil C. Harris in Conway, SC, on May 28, 1941, after a whirlwind courtship of 28 days, and they were married for 65 years. Ida was a devoted mother to Carol Harris Buller (Michael) of Midland, MI and to Paul T. Harris (Karen) of Clarkston, MI, who predeceased her in 2006; grandmother to Jeremy J. Buller (Sally) of Aurora, CO, Annamarie H. Buller of Grand Rapids, MI, and Kristen Harris Wild (Jeffrey) of Bolingbrook, IL; and great-grandmother to "Cowboy", Malarie, Ginny, and Willa Mae Buller and Valerie James Wild. Ida was a talented seamstress and quilter, a great cook, and was happiest sharing time with her family, enjoying her garden or reading. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Basil, in 2007; son, Paul; daughter-in-law, Karen; sisters, Myrtie and Ruebelle; and brothers, Kelly and James. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 46 Williams Street, Pontiac with visitation from 12pm until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider. Mid Michigan Home Health Care, Midland, MI, or King’s Daughters Home of Midland, MI. Memories and sympathies for the family may be shared at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 7, 2019
