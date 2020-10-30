1/1
Ido Cesidio Saltarelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ido's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ido Cesidio Saltarelli, age 93, a resident of Armada and formerly of Utica, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born July 6, 1927 the son of Antonio and Carmela (Fracassi) Saltarelli. He married his loving wife, Ida, on December 10, 1950. Ido, along with his family, owned 7 grocery stores called People’s Food Market for many years in Pontiac. He also owned the Country Kitchen in Auburn Hills. Ido is survived by his loving children: Mary (Wayne) Morgan, Ido (Patti) Saltarelli, daughter-in-law Sharron Saltarelli, Janice (Mike) Alexander, Dominic (Janie) Saltarelli, Carmen (Mark) Graham, Dina (Daniel) Gould, Angela (Joe) Polasek and 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Ida, son Vincent, grandson Jeffrey, siblings Guida, Guido, and Dante. Visitation and Funeral Services were private. Burial took place at West Berlin Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Mary Mystical Rose Parish in Armada. Guestbook at muirfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved