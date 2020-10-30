Ido Cesidio Saltarelli, age 93, a resident of Armada and formerly of Utica, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born July 6, 1927 the son of Antonio and Carmela (Fracassi) Saltarelli. He married his loving wife, Ida, on December 10, 1950. Ido, along with his family, owned 7 grocery stores called People’s Food Market for many years in Pontiac. He also owned the Country Kitchen in Auburn Hills. Ido is survived by his loving children: Mary (Wayne) Morgan, Ido (Patti) Saltarelli, daughter-in-law Sharron Saltarelli, Janice (Mike) Alexander, Dominic (Janie) Saltarelli, Carmen (Mark) Graham, Dina (Daniel) Gould, Angela (Joe) Polasek and 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Ida, son Vincent, grandson Jeffrey, siblings Guida, Guido, and Dante. Visitation and Funeral Services were private. Burial took place at West Berlin Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or St. Mary Mystical Rose Parish in Armada. Guestbook at muirfh.com
.