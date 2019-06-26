|
Gaulin, Ila Mae, age 89 passed away June 25, 2019. Loving wife of the late Leonard Gaulin for 59 years. Dear mother of Linda (David) Black. Cherished grandmother of Amy (Gene) Hughes and Sandra (Matthew) Bank. Great grandmother of Anthony and Gianna Hughes and Sophie, David and Noah Banks. Sister of the late Eugene (LaVerne) Denton, the late William (Donna) Denton, Keith (Irene) Denton, Faye (the late Kenneth) Shaw and Barbara (the late Ronald) Kohn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ila was the love of her family, she had strength and determination. She was also a cook at Knapp’s Dairy Bar for 17 years. Funeral Service, Saturday, June 29, 2019 1:30 PM at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 2-8 pm. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials in Ila’s name may be made to the Medical Team Hospice. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on June 27, 2019