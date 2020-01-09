Home

Ines Woloson, October 24, 1922 – January 4, 2020. Age 97. Survived by her children: Gerald; Gloria Sirosky (Dennis); Henry (Diane) Laura; Maria Yar Woloson (Hashim), Daud and Nadia; Peter (Andrea), Steven, Verena; and Susana. Aunt to Marilyn Ketchum and Paul Marinelli. Preceded in death by her husband, Steven, granddaughter, Katherine, and brother, Ralph. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 9040 Hutchins Rd., White Lake, MI 48386. Visitation with family at 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Royal Oak Salvation Army, 3015 N. Main, Royal Oak, MI 48073.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 12, 2020
