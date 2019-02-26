The Oakland Press Obituaries
of Waterford; February 24, 2019; age 90; Beloved wife of the late Perry A. Bowman; Loving mother of Tom (Louise) Bowman and Frank Bowman; Dear grandmother of Thomas Bowman, Shauna (Greg) Foster, and Eric Bowman (Ann Cagle; Great-grandmother of Zoey. Mrs. Bowman was a member of the Michigan State African Violet Society and the Berlin U.S. Military Veterans Association. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 10 a.m. until time of service. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2019
