BARBER, IRENE G. of Waterford; January 24, 2020; Age 85; born November 26, 1934. Daughter of the late Maurice and Ethelyn Barber; sister of Clifford Barber (Nancy), Harold Barber (Sue), Glen Barber (the late Pat), Marie Cooper (Keith) and the late: Donald Barber (the late Elizabeth) and Nancy Florkey (Donald); also survived by many nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends. Irene retired from the Southeast Michigan Transit Authority after 26 years of service. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1953 and was a Sagittarius who enjoyed astrology. A Celebration of Irene’s Life will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment to follow at Crescent Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or the . To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 26, 2020