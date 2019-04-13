|
|
Jenkinson, Irene, age 98 of White Lake, passed away April 10, 2019. Loving mother of Mary Polio (JR) and the late Kenneth Jenkinson (Marcia). Proud grandmother of Paul Jenkinson (Shelia), Julie Haapala (Ed), David Jenkinson (Valerie), Theresa Byam (Gary), and Lisa LeMieux (Tim Clement). Great grandmother of Katelyn Elliott (Bradley), Austin Pickard, Alec and Sidney LeMieux, Hannah and Hope Jenkinson, and Kenny Jenkinson. Great Great Grandmother to Dante Elliott. A family rememberance will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 14, 2019