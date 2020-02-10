|
|
of Waterford; February 9, 2020; age 102; Dear wife of the late Ernest; Loving mother of Cynthia (Ken) Reinke and Dennis Obee; Dears sister of Genevieve Horitski and Emma Lemanski; Cherished grandmother of Lori Reinke and Steven (Rebecca) Obee. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment St. Michael’s Cemetery, Port Austin. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 11, 2020