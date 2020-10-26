Irving “Bud” Simmons Jr., of Oxford; passed away on October 22, 2020. Bud is the beloved husband of 69 years of Marilyn Simmons; loving father of Karen (Ronald) Reynolds and Teri (Richard) Hockstad; and grandfather of Shoshana Reynolds, Sierra Reynolds, Christopher Richardson and Jessica Richardson. Bud was an adoring husband who enjoyed nice long car rides with his wife Marilyn and spending time with his family. He was very loving by nature and had a special place in his heart for animals. He also loved to golf and was always up for a round or two with friends. In his younger years, he proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Bud was a man of high integrity who was devoted to his job at Ford Motor Company, his friends, and most of all, his family. He will be dearly missed by all. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, at 11am at the Chapel of Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Masks are required for those attending.



Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.