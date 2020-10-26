1/1
Irving "Bud" Simmons Jr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irving's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irving “Bud” Simmons Jr., of Oxford; passed away on October 22, 2020. Bud is the beloved husband of 69 years of Marilyn Simmons; loving father of Karen (Ronald) Reynolds and Teri (Richard) Hockstad; and grandfather of Shoshana Reynolds, Sierra Reynolds, Christopher Richardson and Jessica Richardson. Bud was an adoring husband who enjoyed nice long car rides with his wife Marilyn and spending time with his family. He was very loving by nature and had a special place in his heart for animals. He also loved to golf and was always up for a round or two with friends. In his younger years, he proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Bud was a man of high integrity who was devoted to his job at Ford Motor Company, his friends, and most of all, his family. He will be dearly missed by all. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, at 11am at the Chapel of Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills. Masks are required for those attending.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248-693-8336
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved