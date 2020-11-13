1/1
Istvan (Steve) Habony
Istvan (Steve) Habony, formerly of Pontiac, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Spring Arbor, MI. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Lori (Rand) Thompson of Somerset, MI; stepson, Patrick (Penny) Dunny of Poplar, WI; and step-grandson, Corporal Kenneth Dunny USMC, stationed in Kaneohe Bay, HI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette. Steve was born on October 3, 1934 in Tapiogyorgye, Hungary to parents Lars and Maria Habony. In the 1950’s he chose to leave Hungary and join the U.S. Army. He then became a US citizen and travelled to America to live. After retiring from the GM Fisher Body plant in Pontiac, he went on to work for Quasar Industries and 3 Dimensional Services in Rochester Hills. According to his wishes, Steve has been cremated and no services are planned. Interment will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Oaks, Spring Arbor Assisted Living, and the caring folks from Southern Hospice for the excellent care Steve received.

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
