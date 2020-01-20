|
IvanLee Charles Mero, 88 of White Lake, MI passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. IvanLee was born the son of Ivan and Nellie (Baker) Mero on August 26, 1931 in Onaway, MI. He graduated from St. Benedict HS, Class of 1949. IvanLee served in the U.S. Army. He married Wilma Jeannette Ice on September 1, 1956 at Sunnyvale Chapel in Waterford, MI. IvanLee was a Tool and Die Engineer for many years. He also worked at Godhardt-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Keego Harbor. IvanLee loved to travel, especially in his motorhome with Wilma. He liked old cars, collecting them and attending car shows. Truly he loved children. He will forever be known as the “quarter man” for handing them out to every child he knew. IvanLee is survived by his loving Wilma of 63 years; children Susan (Ralph) Vert, and Gregory Mero; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings Theresa (Don) Waller, Jim and Evelyn Mero, and Bernetta Burstyn. IvanLee was predeceased by his parents Ivan and Nellie (Baker) Mero; step-mother Kate Mero; step-father Andy Kulich; daughter Renee Litwaitis; and siblings Everett and Phillip Mero. IvanLee’s family will welcome all for a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, January 24th from 10am until the time of memorial service at 11am at Oxbow Lake Baptist Church, located at 10730 Elizabeth Lake Rd in White Lake. Luncheon directly following the service. Memorial contributions may be made in IvanLee’s honor to Hospice of Michigan www.hom.org
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 22, 2020