Ivy Lillian Kruck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ivy Lillian Kruck Obituary
Kruck, Ivy Lillian, 65, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 14 years, formerly of Lake Orion, MI, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Cape Coral. She was born February 1, 1954 in Detroit, MI to Robert and Ivy Adams, now deceased. Ivy worked as IT director for Crittenton hospital for many years and retired from Caretech Solutions in 2011. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 46 years, Greg Kruck of Cape Coral; two sisters, Roberta Adams-Durrant (Bill) of Redford, MI and Michele Surdock of Murphy, NC; as well as a large, and loving extended family. No formal services are planned at this time. Memorial Contributions in memory of Ivy Lillian Kruck are suggested to The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust: https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/donate Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 17, 2019
