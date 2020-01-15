The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cobbs Funeral Home - Pontiac
151 Orchard Lake Road
Pontiac, MI 48341
(248) 858-2640
For more information about
J. W. Fair
View Funeral Home Obituary
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cobbs Funeral Home - Pontiac
151 Orchard Lake Road
Pontiac, MI 48341
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Cobbs Funeral Home - Pontiac
151 Orchard Lake Road
Pontiac, MI 48341
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Cobbs Funeral Home - Pontiac
151 Orchard Lake Road
Pontiac, MI 48341
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. W. Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. W. "Sonnie" Fair Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. W. "Sonnie" Fair Jr. Obituary
JW Fair Jr - Affectionally known as “Sonnie” was born October 20,1947 to late John and Ruby Lee Fair of Pontiac, MI. departed this life January 12, 2020. To cherish his memory and celebrate his life Sonnie leaves behind two children John and LouCresha. Two grandchildren Marqueonda and Gabriella. He will lie in repose on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Cobb's Funeral Home from 12-8 p.m. J.W. Fair, Jr.'s Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. at Cobb's Funeral Home Chapel. The family hour will start at 10 a.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J. W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cobbs Funeral Home - Pontiac
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -