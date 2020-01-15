|
|
JW Fair Jr - Affectionally known as “Sonnie” was born October 20,1947 to late John and Ruby Lee Fair of Pontiac, MI. departed this life January 12, 2020. To cherish his memory and celebrate his life Sonnie leaves behind two children John and LouCresha. Two grandchildren Marqueonda and Gabriella. He will lie in repose on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Cobb's Funeral Home from 12-8 p.m. J.W. Fair, Jr.'s Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. at Cobb's Funeral Home Chapel. The family hour will start at 10 a.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 16, 2020