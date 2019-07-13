The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK SECONDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK L. SECONDER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK L. SECONDER Jr. Obituary
of Waterford; July 12, 2019; age 69; Dear husband of the late Tammy; Dear step-father of Jessica Shemwell; Loving son of Jack L. (Eva) Seconder, Sr. and the late Flora May; Beloved brother of Jim (Jill) Seconder, Mary (Bill) Coxen, Doug Seconder, Norma (Kirk) Atherton, Lisa Seconder and the late Dwight Seconder. Step-grandfather of Domani; Also cherished by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Seconder was retired from General Motors Service Parts Division. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was an avid golfer. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Tee or to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now