|
|
of Waterford; July 12, 2019; age 69; Dear husband of the late Tammy; Dear step-father of Jessica Shemwell; Loving son of Jack L. (Eva) Seconder, Sr. and the late Flora May; Beloved brother of Jim (Jill) Seconder, Mary (Bill) Coxen, Doug Seconder, Norma (Kirk) Atherton, Lisa Seconder and the late Dwight Seconder. Step-grandfather of Domani; Also cherished by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Seconder was retired from General Motors Service Parts Division. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was an avid golfer. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Tee or to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019