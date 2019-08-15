|
|
Jack LeNoir Duncan, loving husband, son and brother-in-law passed away at the age of 52, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 3:23 a.m., after battling cancer for several years. He was raised in Evansville, Indiana. He received his Electrical Engineering degree from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, class of 1988. He married Chris (Susan Christeen Bolinger) on March 22, 1990, in the town of Rochester, Michigan. He worked at Ford Motor Company for over 30 years where he was well-respected by colleagues and he most recently held the position of Test Development Engineer. Jack had a passion for golf, was a high-rated chess champion, an award-winner of home-brewed beer, he recently enjoyed roasting coffee, at home he was a chef extraordinaire and thoroughly enjoyed the companionship of dogs and recently cats. He is survived by his wife, Chris, his mother Brenda Mills, his in-laws Sharon and Jerry Bolinger, his brothers-in-law Michael Bolinger and Vince Ramirez and extended family and friends. Friends and family will be gathering to celebrate Jack’s life at Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 38500 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Dr. Ashwin Kapadia will be memorializing Jack’s life where friends and family are invited to share their memories of Jack.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 16, 2019